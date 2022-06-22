The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Bismarck: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's UV …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. E…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot…