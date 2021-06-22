The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Bismarck: Rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bis…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.