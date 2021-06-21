It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Bismarck: Rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bis…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bisma…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast …