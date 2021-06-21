Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.