The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
