The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.