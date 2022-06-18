Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.