Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
