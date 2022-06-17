Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
