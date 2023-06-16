Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
