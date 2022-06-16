Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.