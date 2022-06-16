The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance o…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatur…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …