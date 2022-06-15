Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.