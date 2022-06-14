Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
