Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.