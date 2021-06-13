Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
