It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 9:54 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
