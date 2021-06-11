 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 9:54 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News