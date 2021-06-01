 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

