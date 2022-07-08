Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.