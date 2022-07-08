The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clou…
This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to r…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential fo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the…