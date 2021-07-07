The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to NW at …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 2…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temper…