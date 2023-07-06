Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Exp…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Ther…