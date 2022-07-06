Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

