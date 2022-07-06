The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to r…
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential fo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will se…