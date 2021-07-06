Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
