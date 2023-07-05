Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
