The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clou…
This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a …
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will se…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…