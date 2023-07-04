It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Exp…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will…