Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph.