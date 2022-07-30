Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine wil…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…