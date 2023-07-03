The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
