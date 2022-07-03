Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
