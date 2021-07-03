Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.