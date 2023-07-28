Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.