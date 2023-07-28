Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…