Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
