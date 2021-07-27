Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.