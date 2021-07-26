Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
