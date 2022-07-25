The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
