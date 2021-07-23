Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.