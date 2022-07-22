Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a d…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high tem…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 57F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…