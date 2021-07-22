Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.