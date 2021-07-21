Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day t…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…