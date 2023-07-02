Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Exp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …