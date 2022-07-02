Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.