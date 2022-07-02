Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 48F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck folks will s…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatu…