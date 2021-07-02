The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. There is a …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.