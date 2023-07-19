Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
