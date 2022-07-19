Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.