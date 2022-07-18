Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.