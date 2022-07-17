Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
