Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot da…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day t…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday…