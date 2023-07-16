Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
