Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
