Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.