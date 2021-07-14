 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News