Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.