It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…