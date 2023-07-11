Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.